Words From A Waldman (Week Of Waldman – Episode 2): Publicist/Rocker Bob Bradley Helps Rank The Top Ten Bands From Orange County

10. Home Grown
SW: We’re starting this list with weed.
BB: And it’s legal now, bro! Go figure.
SW: Fake figures! Laws went nowhere slow.
BB: The constitution is just a face in the crowd, bro.
SW: Bro. Bro! Kings Of Pop is one of the best pop punk albums of all time AND it is an underrated Drive-Thru Records release.
BB: That’s business, bro.
9. Save Ferris
SW: Stop calling me bro, dude. Speaking of sexes, Save Ferris is fronted by one of the best female vocalists I’ve ever heard live. Seriously.
BB: It Means Everything meant a lot to teenage Bob.
SW: Girl, same.
BB: WOW! I thought nobody but me felt that way.
SW: Sorry my friend. A lot of people under the age of 21 dug that album.
BB: Yup.
SW: Goodbye.
8. Something Corporate
BB: Hello.
SW: Sup.
BB: Another Drive-Thru Band on this here list… That label was like a hurricane.
SW: (fist bumps him) Well played. (pauses) I’m normally the fall guy.
BB: Good news: A piano has never fallen on me.
SW: That shit would’ve brought you down, son.
BB: I love 311.
7. Atreyu
SW: Speaking of Omaha rap-rock, here’s Atreyu.
BB: Nebraska’s grace.
SW: Yo, this band can play its instruments well. Respect.
BB: Respect to the drummers who can sing whilst slapping the sticks!
SW: I can feel it coming in the air tonight.
BB: So fuckin’ blow those words out the back of your head!
SW: No.
BB: (pauses) Hi, Travis.
SW: Hi, Travis.
6. Reel Big Fish
BB: There was a Travis in Reel Big Fish.
SW: Reel talk: This is my favorite band on this list.
BB: Turn The Radio Off is a monumental ska-punk record.
SW: It is and was! Why Do They Rock So Hard? is my favorite RBF album.
BB: It’s been fun fishing for OC bands with you.
SW: And we’re only halfway done… We care. All I want is more!
5. Thrice
BB: And more you shall receive, sir. The earth would shake if we didn’t include Thrice on this here list.
SW: We would feel it for miles.
BB: Depending upon where we are, just be careful not to stare at the sun.
SW: K.
BB: Teppei shreds.
SW: He does! I saw Thrice open for Anti-Flag in the early-2000s and I was blown away by the band’s guitar heroics.
BB: (sings) Thrice could be your hero, baby.
4. Avenged Sevenfold
SW: A7X = more guitar heroics performed by better musicians than whoever is reading this
BB: Dude.
SW: Respect.
BB: Respect! I have an unholy confession to make: I love this band’s guitar solos.
SW: Girl, same. It’s insane how huge this band has gotten. More respect.
BB: Aretha.
3. Social Distortion
SW: California.
BB: Social D is California’s soundtrack.
SW: I have no counter argument. That’s the story of my life.
BB: I love One Direction.
SW: Yo, Harry Styles’ solo record rules.
BB: Harry is an indulgence of mine.
SW: (pauses) California.
BB: I LOVE Phantom Planet.
2. The Offspring
SW: I LOVE The Offspring.
BB: I LOVE Gringo Bandito. That’s the sauce. FYI: It helps pay my mortgage.
SW: Mortgages are so punk rock, bro.
BB: You gotta keep ‘em separated.
SW: With jokes like that, you’re gonna go far, kid.
BB: Scott, your compliments enhance my low self esteem.
SW: That’s pretty fly.
BB: Let’s ixnay this band and go straight for number one!
1. No Doubt
SW: No.
BB: Doubt.