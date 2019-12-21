Holiday Five: The Ritualists shares their five favorite holiday films

If you’ve been reading Substream for a while, you may have seen our weekly Take Fivecolumn, where we highlight our five favorite songs from the previous week. For the month of December, we wanted to highlight of our love and appreciation of the holidays by doing something special for our readers. So for this month, we present you with a special variation of Take Five with the Holiday Five.

We’ve gotten together with some amazing artists and music industry people to chat about their five favorite holiday movies. This will be more than a weekly column, so be sure to check in every day to see who joined us to talk about their favorite holiday movies.

Our next next this month comes from The Ritualists‘ Christian Dryden— head below to see what their favorite holiday films are!

A Christmas Carol (1984) – When it comes to the holidays, I guess I’m a bit partial to older classics. I also think that some of the best holiday movies work equally well, (however, on distinctively separate levels), for both children & adults. This version of the Dickens tale is quite dark at times, but is also fun and inspiring. George C. Scott completely embodies Scrooge. He’s utterly convincing as both a wrestched old miser and in his transformation to a jolly, generous uncle/patron. Despite his epic moments of nastiness, he never loses the fragile humanity of the character and always conveys a degree of underlying melancholy, even during his most loathsome, bah humbug, moments. Tiny Tim is adorable and heart-breaking, and (rightfully) pulls strongly at the heart-strings. The “special effects,” while obviously dated, aren’t distracting and in their relatively primitive look, (by our modern standards), actually add to the lovely dreariness and murkiness that pervades the atmospherics of the film. I watch it every year…and cry happy tears.