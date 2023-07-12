Today, Spanish Love Songs have released another new single, “Pendulum.” The song is their third released from their upcoming album, No Joy, which will be released on August 25th via Pure Noise Records. It is their follow up to 2020’s Brave Faces Everyone and can be pre-ordered here.

Expanding on the meaning behind the lyrics of the new track, vocalist/guitarist Dylan Slocum explains, “The song is a few different stories blended together that all dance around the fact that death is such a solitary act. The details of the stories are meant to feel vaguely familiar — someone on the verge of dying alone in a hospital; someone with dementia; countless friends who’ve decided to end it on their own terms. We’ve all lost someone.”

Slocum continues “I think people generally don’t want to be left alone, or to die alone, yet that’s often all we’re left with. It’s all very terrifying, so a lot of the time I’m just trying to be present and enjoy what I’ve managed to scrape together. I wait for the pendulum of my worry to swing the other way, into some form of manic love.”

Spanish Love Song have released the video for “Pendulum,” which can be found below. It was directed by Hannah Gray Hall, who was also behind the camera for the music video of No Joy‘s lead single “Haunted.”

Below is all of the album details, as well as the band’s announced tour dates for the rest of the year.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Lifers Pendulum Haunted Clean-Up Crew Middle of Nine Marvel I’m Gonna Miss Everything Rapture Chaser Mutable Here You Are Exit Bags Re-Emerging Signs of the Apocalypse

Tour dates:

Headline Tour in Australia

Aug 19 – Canberra – The Shaking Hand

Aug 20 – Sydney – Mary’s Underground

Aug 21 – Newcastle – Hamilton Station Hotel

Aug 23 – Gold Coast – Vinnies Dive

Aug 24 – Brisbane – The Outpost

Aug 25 – Melbourne – Stay Gold (SOLD OUT)

Aug 26 – Melbourne – Stay Gold

With HOT MULLIGAN

Aug 31 – Kingston, UK – Pryzm

Sept 1 – Leeds, UK – Stylus (SOLD OUT)

Sept 2 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2 (LOW TICKETS)

Sept 3 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 (SOLD OUT)

Sept 5 – Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms (SOLD OUT)

Sept 6 – Bristol, UK – SWX (SOLD OUT)

Sept 7 – London, UK – 02 Forum Kentish Town (LOW TICKETS)

Sept 8 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy 2 (SOLD OUT)

Sept 10 – Eindhoven, NL – Effenaar

Sept 11 – Cologne, DE – Club Volta (LOW TICKETS)

Sept 12 – Hamburg, DE – Logo (LOW TICKETS)

Sept 13 – Berlin, DE – So36

Sept 15 – Münster, DE – Skaters Palace (LOW TICKETS)

Sept 16 – Munich, DE – Strom (LOW TICKETS)

Sept 17 – Weisbaden, DE – Schlachthof (LOW TICKETS)

Sept 18 – Antwerp, BE – Trix