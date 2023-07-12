After releasing the single back in March, Richmond-representative and 4x platinum RIAA rap authority StaySolidRocky delivers the official music video for his Lousho-produced cut “Passenger.” Filmed by Tyler Thomas and edited by Arod2UP, the HD clip captures the energy felt when Rocky walks into a room.

The visual also sees the Virginia native riding around the city with his posse and then hitting a skate park. “Passenger is the beginning of a new era for me. A fresh journey filled with love and growth while rediscovering myself,” Rocky reveals in an exclusive press statement to Medium Creative Agency.

Darak “StaySolidRocky” Figueroa is a singer, rapper, and songwriter from the RVA. Growing up, he would listen to veteran Hip-Hop artists Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and Lil Wayne. As he started making music of his own, he began to gravitate toward more modern Rap acts like NBA YoungBoy, Kevin Gates, and Kodak Black. Rocky started to gain popularity after he released the music video for his breakout single “Party Girl” in 2019. The track sat at 2 million views via YouTube before it went viral on the video-sharing platform TikTok, which propelled him to stardom.

Watch the music video for “Passenger,” featuring 3D VFX by Sam Sherfey, and stream the audio on your DSP of choice after the jump.