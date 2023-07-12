All photos provided by Electric Zoo

Electric Zoo has been New York’s premier electronic music festival since it first landed in the Big Apple over Labor Day weekend in 2009. Returning September 1st-3rd 2023, for its 14th year, Electric Zoo will grace Randalls Island Park in Manhattan, transforming the green space into a “sonic wonderland”, spread across five stages. This year’s theme is Hyperspace, pushing the festival further into the modern world by expanding its footprint with new stage build-outs, premiering artist branded world and festival debuts, and integrating AI into many aspects of the festival. All of these ingredients together are expected to make for a groundbreaking and memorable festival weekend.

The diverse and genre-defying lineup is chock full with talent that is sure to impress and satisfy fans of all electronic music backgrounds. Electric Zoo: Hyperspace promises fans stellar performances and collaborations, many of which will be making their inaugural debuts. GRiZ, and his self-described “future funk sound”, is set to take the stage for three different sets throughout the weekend: a headlining live set, a golden hour set, and a B2B set with Zeds Dead. Additionally, world renowned DJ’s Kaskade and Deadmau5 will join forces for the New York City debut of their duo, Kx5. Other popular dance music names that will be making waves at Electric Zoo: Hypersapce include Marshmello, The Chainsmokers, Gryffin, and Galantis. You can check out the full lineup here.

This year’s Electric Zoo will surely stand out from past years with the addition of top tier stage curators for the 2023 festival. The stage curators are musical artists who will showcase their unique sounds and curatorial expertise and will enhance the diversity and creativity of the festival. The curated stages for Electric Zoo: Hyperspace include:

The festival debut of Fisher and Chris Lake’s brand “Under Construction” , which will include performances by Charles Meyer, Yolanda Be Cool, Honeyluv, Rebūke, Mau P, Clonee and culminating in Fisher and Chris Lake’s B2B set.

The world debut of house music icons John Summit and Dom Dolla's "Everything Always."

Dreamland , presented by Jake Resnicow, will be the inaugural LGBTQIA+ stage, showcasing the talents of queer artists and DJ’s throughout the festival, in an effort to showcase the diversity within the electronic music scene.

Liquid Stranger, a grounding force in bass music and founder of Wakaan, will be bringing a Wakaan Takeover to Electric Zoo for a full stage takeover that will be sure to rattle your skull and vibrate your soul.

Cityfox & Gray Area Present Megafox, a festival within a festival as Cityfox and Gray Area team up to deliver an all new immersive experience fifth stage.

Purified by Nora En Pure will be a sonic journey as Nora curates a stage dedicated to the finest melodic and deep house sounds.

These stage additions, paired with one of the most diverse lineups across recent electronic music festivals, is sure to shape up as the premier festival of the year. Fans can anticipate jaw dropping stages and a fully immersive experience for this upcoming Labor Day weekend. A variety of artists and performers are set to bring their utmost talent to Randalls Island Park and Electric Zoo: Hyperspace is set to bring fans a weekend and experience that will live on forever.

Substream Magazine will be in attendance at Electric Zoo: Hyperspace all weekend long, documenting the festival, the artists and the fans as we bring you top tier coverage of the festival. For more information on Electric Zoo: Hyperspace, head over to www.electriczoo.com.

Electric Zoo would also like to note that team believes dancing is not a luxury, but a necessity at times like this. As such, Electric Zoo has reduced all festival pass prices to the lowest in the festival’s history so that anyone who’s been affected by the economic crisis can still take part in the festivities. Tickets can be purchased here.