After being Locked In, Toronto’s talented triple threat Riskyisme is looking for a “Summer Freak!” on his latest commercial release. Co-produced with Style Savage, the track finds Risky recollecting time spent with a shapely woman from his past and is sure to heat things up at your next grind session.

Speaking on the song’s origins in a press quote, he reveals: “I made this song while reminiscing on a fling I had a while back. The song displays a perfect representation of a summer relationship that’s extremely exciting at the moment but comes abruptly to an end once the season is over. I’d describe the single as fun, catchy, and relatable.”

Taking an interest in the business after seeing his uncle work with top-tier talent such as The Weeknd, Risky eventually decided to become an artist. After receiving the 25th-anniversary reissue of Thriller from his aunt as a gift, he took a liking to rap music where he credits his inspiration to artists like Jay Z, Biggie Smalls, and Drake. On September 27, 2019, he released his first music video for the single “Ties Getting Cut” on YouTube showcasing his dedication to the craft. Followed by that, after dropping a few more singles, he released a second music video for the single “Not My Baby” on March 19, 2021; expressing his versatility. He returned to the scene a little over a year later and released “Back Foreal,” on July 13, 2022.

Press play on “Summer Freak!” on your DSP of choice below via See More Records and expect the accompanying music video to be released soon.