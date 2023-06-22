The latest single from rock up-and-comers Dark Below will convert non-believers to devout followers before the first chorus hits.

Columbia, MO-based heavy rockers Dark Below are poised to make waves on the national music scene with their powerful new single, “Make Believe.” This captivating track, which showcases the band’s signature heavy alternative sound, is premiering exclusively on Substream.

From humble beginnings as a trio creating music for their Midwest friends, Dark Below has evolved into a promising force in the industry. With their latest release, they have enlisted the expertise of renowned producer Malcolm Springer (known for his work with Matchbox 20, Collective Soul, Fear Factory, and Josey Scott) to help craft their massive wall of sound.

Recorded at the esteemed East Iris Studios in Nashville, TN, “Make Believe” embodies the band’s influences, drawing inspiration from the likes of Chevelle, Breaking Benjamin, and 10 Years. The track exudes a captivating energy, transporting listeners into a world where imagination holds immeasurable power.

Speaking to Substream, lead vocalist Josh Campbell shares that “Make Believe” explores the profound influence of imagination, revealing how it can both uplift and haunt us. Growing up without siblings and spending much time in solitude, Campbell found solace in his vivid imagination. He recognizes that while imagination has the ability to rescue one from darkness, it can also lead them back if not handled with care.

Accompanying the powerful song is an equally mesmerizing music video, filmed by Tyler Gramke of Tygr Creative at Rose Music Hall in the band’s hometown of Columbia, MO. The video captures Dark Below’s electrifying stage presence, with footage showcasing their passionate live performance intertwined with scenes of the band’s studio rendition of the song.

The band’s deep connection to their hometown is evident in their love for the energy they receive from their local fans. This connection will undoubtedly translate into an electric atmosphere when Dark Below takes the stage for their upcoming tour dates, including:

Friday, 7/14 – Rose Music Hall – Columbia, MO

Friday, 9/1 – Diamond Music Hall – Saint Peters, MO

Friday, 9/15 – The Majestic – Fort Smith, AR (w/Rehab)

Saturday, 9/16 – Foxhouse – Palestine, TX (W/Rehab)

Friday, 9/22 – Sam’s Place – Crowley, LA (W/Scotty Austin)

Saturday, 9/23 – Fat Daddys – Mansfield, TX (W/Scotty Austin)

Sunday, 9/24 – The Deadhorse – San Angelo, TX (W/Scotty Austin)

Saturday, 10/7 – Mulligan’s Bar – Owensboro, KY

Dark Below’s “Make Believe” is a testament to the band’s artistry and the power of imagination. With its captivating melodies, raw emotion, and introspective lyrics, this song is poised to leave an indelible mark on listeners. Prepare to embark on a sonic journey, as Dark Below unleashes a new chapter in their musical evolution, leaving us eagerly anticipating what the future holds for this rising force in the rock scene.