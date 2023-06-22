As he gears up to announce his first headlining tour, Nashville-based recording artist Big Trip unloads the KSEA-produced cut “Down Bad.” Detailing how a newly split couple handles a breakup, the song awakens emotions of sorrow and agony commonly attached to toxic relationships.

Following the release of his “Scarface” spearheaded project ‘Phoenix’ as well as early 2023 singles “Untitled (How Bout Dat)” and “Open Letter,” the easy listen quickstrike comes accompanied by news of Trip’s forthcoming acting role alongside Country superstar Parker McCollum.

In an exclusive press statement to Medium Creative Agency, Trip details the record’s organic origins:

“The song initially started as a discussion amongst friends before I decided to lay the track down in the studio. We’ve all been through heartbreak in different forms, but not many of us are conscious of how it’ll affect us moving forward. I wanted to put a spotlight on some of the ways people try to cover up their true feelings after ending things.”

Brendan Tripodi BKA Big Trip is the frequency catching the music industry’s radar. Raised in Westchester County (New York), and residing in Tennessee, Trip was a baseball phenomenon before a horrible accident left him in a coma. After making a full recovery, he began his journey as a Hip-Hop artist. With the same competitive nature he possessed as an athlete, he pivoted to a professional career in Rap, debuting at #5 and #36 on the iTunes Hip-Hop chart and #105 on the Top 200. Though he’s opened for genre favorites like G Herbo and G-Eazy, Trip received a vast majority of his acclaim while serving as support for Marc E. Bassy’s ‘Nothing In This World’ U.S. tour dates.

Stream “Down Bad” on your DSP of choice below via Disbrow Park Records and if you’re in Nashville or surrounding areas this weekend catch him live at the Flamingo Cocktail Club on June 24th.