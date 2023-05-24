Muna and Nova Twins

The Salt Shed// Chicago, IL // May 16, 2023

Queer pop icons MUNA sold out The Salt Shed and had the entire crowd dancing.

The Salt Shed is one of Chicago’s newest venues, but it’s already hosted some of the biggest and most exciting acts over the last year. Legends Iggy Pop, Bikini Kill, and Sharon Van Etten have graced their stage, amongst dozens of other amazing acts. Last week, MUNA sold out The Salt Shed, and their flawless set was one that their fans will remember for a long time.

While MUNA will soon be opening for Taylor Swift at Soldier Field, the band is no stranger to Chicago. Lead singer Katie Gavin describes Chicago shows as “homecoming shows”, as she is from Evanston, a town just a few short miles north of the city. MUNA’s Chicago fans have a lot of love for Gavin and the band, and the energy was electric at The Salt Shed before they took the stage. Before MUNA’s set, British rock duo Nova Twins played one of the best opening sets I’ve seen in a long time. Fronted by two dynamic women, Georgia South and Amy Love, Nova Twins have a completely captivating presence onstage. Their industrial/electronic sound had the crowd eating out of the palm of their hand. Vocalist and guitarist Amy Love led the audience in a “twerk pit”, which was exactly what it sounds like. And yes, it was amazing.

MUNA opened their set with “What I Want”, although Katie Gavin quickly stopped the song to help a fan who had passed out in the crowd. After their fan had been attended to, they left the stage and started the song again, much to the audience’s delight. It was great to see the band stop and take the time to make sure everyone was safe. Following “What I Want”, MUNA played “Number One Fan”, one of their most popular songs. The hits just kept coming after that, and the night’s setlist was filled with some of the crowd’s favorite songs. The night ended with an encore of “Silk Chiffon”, MUNA’s queer love song with Phoebe Bridgers. The Nova Twins joined MUNA for “Silk Chiffon”, singing Bridgers’ vocals.

MUNA’s tour continues across the US with opening spots for Taylor Swift’s tour, as well as spots at Bonnaroo and the Capitol Hill Block Party. For info and tickets to their tour, click HERE.