Continuing his Street PHD campaign, Krown Vic unloads the JVABOY directed music video for “G Pack.” Filmed on location in Virginia, the HD-clip for the KellzMadeIt produced cut follows the release of the Firm Records frontman’s latest 13-track LP and lead single “Clinton Cash.”

Vic is a DMV based rapper who, alongside in-house producer Garso Dio, combines Hip-Hop beats and witty wordplay with a Trap-Punk twist. Though he stays true to his lane of street storytelling, K.V. lyrics double as a cautionary tale to the youth about how making the wrong decisions can derail you from personal growth. As an adolescent he admired heavy weight entertainers like Eminem and Michael Jackson, who directly influenced his sonic stylings.

After touring the West Coast and Florida with Lil Pump, D Savage, and Joey Fatts, Vic regularly performs at local Washington D.C. venues Eden, Griffin, and Rose Bar. He has also shared the stage with Billboard chart-topping artists Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and DRAM.

Check out the visual for “G PacK” and stream Street PHD in it’s entirety via United Masters on your DSP of choice after the jump.