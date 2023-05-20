R&B songstress Aqyila uplifts and inspires audiences with her highly anticipated EP, ‘For The Better,’ out today via Sony Music Canada. This latest musical offering showcases Aqyila’s profound journey of self-discovery and personal growth throughout the project. With standout tracks like the previously unveiled “Hello,” a compelling anthem of new beginnings and relinquishing the past, and the captivating “We Keep On,” which narrates the journey leading up to that transformative moment, Aqyila’s musical repertoire leaves a lasting impression.

Records like the previously released tracks “OH!,” “Vibe For Me (Bob for Me),” and “Pressure,” have already proven to be fan favorites and have received great responses – and this project is no different.

The enchanting focus track, “We Keep On,” delves into the repetitive nature of everyday life, where conversations become mundane and words seem to lose their significance. Aqyila eloquently expresses the desire for change, acknowledging the repetition of empty promises.

With introspective lyrics such as “I could do for me what you wouldn’t do” and “Should’ve seen it coming, why you looking so confused,” the song gracefully captures the emotions of feeling lost and bewildered.

Through poignant verses, Aqyila conveys the frustration and inner turmoil that accompanies confusion, creating a heartfelt and relatable musical experience.

Throughout the EP, Aqyila’s remarkable vocals effortlessly intertwine with enlightening rhythms and harmonies, creating a resonating masterpiece that transcends genres. While songs like “Hello” encapsulate the artist’s fearlessness in sharing her path to self-acceptance and peace of mind, her unapologetic approach to self-discovery resonates with listeners, emphasizing the significance of leaving the past behind and embracing a future filled with positivity.

Listen below.