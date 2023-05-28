Blues music, with its deep roots in African-American culture, originated in the late 19th century.

Pioneers in the genre included legends like Robert Johnson, Bessie Smith, Muddy Waters, and B.B. King. They played significant roles in shaping the blues into what it is today. And its influence can be seen across countless subsequent genres such as rock ‘n’ roll and jazz.

The history of blues music is a journey filled with emotion, passion, and resilience. It remains an essential part of contemporary music trends while maintaining its core foundation of expressing human experiences through rich melodies and heartfelt lyrics.

So, let’s take a look at ten interesting facts about the blues.

1. Blues Music Originated in Mississippi

Blues music originated in Mississippi during the late 19th century as a fusion of African musical traditions, work songs, and field hollers from plantations.

It expressed the struggles and hopes of African-American communities.

Today, you can uncover the musical treasures of Mississippi blues by visiting live music venues and historic sites on the Mississippi Blues Trail.

Modern Mississippi also caters to lovers of all different music genres, so you should keep an eye on emerging Mississippi artists, like the incredible rapper GSO Phat.

2. The 12-Bar Blues Forms the Backbone of Blues Songs

The 12-bar blues is an essential chord progression that forms the backbone of countless blues songs. The simple yet classic structure consists of three chords played over 12 bars, allowing artists to express their creativity while maintaining a recognizable format.

3. The Bent Note Is Often Used by Blues Guitarists

A signature technique used by blues guitarists is bending notes to add emotion and depth to their playing. By stretching guitar strings up or down, musicians create distinctive “bent” notes that are integral to the unique sound of the genre.

4. Blues Music Often Deals with Social Issues

Blues lyrics often deal with themes like racial discrimination, societal inequalities, and economic hardships faced by African-Americans throughout history. This passionate expression gave marginalized communities a voice which contributed to shaping popular culture.

5. Unlike Some Genres, Women Played a Big Role in the History of Blues Music

The blues genre was well represented by influential female artists such as Ma Rainey, Memphis Minnie, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, who challenged gender norms within music at large during their time.

Their talent and resilience had a significant impact on the history of blues music and paved the way for future generations of female musicians.

6. Train Imagery Is Often Found in Blues Lyrics

Many blues songs contain the metaphorical image of a train, symbolizing freedom, longing, and escape. Trains were a common sight in the Southern United States during blues music’s early years, which is why they later became a recurring theme for many legendary artists.

7. Robert Johnson Sold His Soul to the Devil

OK, this might not strictly be factual, but one fascinating legend attached to blues music is that of blues pioneer Robert Johnson allegedly selling his soul to the devil in exchange for mastery over guitar playing at a Mississippi crossroads.

This supernatural tale remains an enduring part of blues mythology and Johnson’s enduring mystique.

8. Blues Adapted to the Electric Music Age

Blues music evolved with the introduction of electric instruments in the 1940s and 1950s. Amplification allowed artists like Muddy Waters to create a powerful new sound known as “electric blues” that further expanded the genre’s influence on popular music.

9. The British Helped to Take Blues to a Wider Audience

During the 1960s, British bands like The Rolling Stones, The Animals, and Led Zeppelin were heavily influenced by American blues artists. They popularized the style around the world and introduced new listeners to its rich legacy.

10. Many Subgenres of Blues Music Have Emerged Over the Years

Over the years, blues music has given birth to numerous subgenres that showcase its diversity and adaptability. They include Delta blues, Chicago blues, Texas blues, and West Coast blues, each of which has distinct regional characteristics and notable artists who have contributed to the subgenres’ development.





