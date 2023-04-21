Today, Donna Missal releases her new single and video “Out of Me” from her forthcoming album Revel, set to release June 16th. Pre-save HERE.

Missal has powerful vocals and melody which allows her to reach across multiple genres! Check out her Youtube Channel HERE.

“Writing ‘Out of Me’ was about an acceptance of where I was, just to be that tired from that endless reaching feeling, I think I just needed to talk about wanting to stop. I think that’s why movement has been such a cathartic thing to use for this album, from production to visuals.” – Donna Missal

“Out Of Me” is a delicious dancefloor ready, electro-pop tune about accepting where you are in life. The pulsating beat is the centerpiece of the hypnotic production, with gentle synths accentuating Donna’s ethereal vocal performance. The video was shot in London, directed by Sadie Wilking and performed and choreographed by Alyssa Allen and Jordan Lang.

Missal had already released an incredibly powerful single “Flicker”, which showcased her undeniable talent and unyielding passion for her craft. The song was the perfect reintroduction to the newly independent artist, displaying not only her determination and fortitude, but providing fans a glimpse into this next album – which Donna believes is the most authentic she’s ever created.

