Filmed on location in NYC by Terrius Mykel for New Order Productions, Jake Vicious once again links up with Brooklyn’s JUFU and fellow DMV native Dyson Alexander for the official music video to his EasyTapez produced anti-drunk driving PSA “My Mind.” The HD-clip follows the collective from the highs of a city skyscraper to the lows of a deadly car crash; coincidently taking the lives of the women they love.

Jake explains how the collaboration was birthed in a press statement:

“This record was the first time myself and Dyson collaborated with JUFU. After coming off of such a huge hit as “Who R U”, we really wanted to help him and Don (his manager) craft something special. Once Easy hit us with the beat and JUFU started writing, the song became apparently special. I think we all struggle with connecting to the people we love the most at times. Dyson & JUFU were just able to describe that feeling best sonically.”

Jake Vicious discovered his calling while working as a featured music producer and mixing engineer at the Grammy Award-winning production company House Studios (Kendrick Lamar, Wale, Future etc.) in the District of Columbia. Jake has been behind the boards for greats like Faith Evans, Pusha T, Ari Lennox, Mannywellz and Tems as well as produced/mixed music that has been featured on HBO, Netflix, Hulu and Disney. He currently runs a multimedia compound called Vault Studio in addition to Blaze Unlimited, a sync licensing agency.

Check out the visual for “My Mind” and stream the official audio on your DSP of choice via Vicious Music/Equity. If you’ve been affected by impaired driving or looking for more ways to spread awareness about this preventable occurrence, head over to ovc.ojp.gov.