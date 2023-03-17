Multi-platinum pop-rock legends Matchbox Twenty have announced that their new album, Where the Light Goes, will be released on May 26th via Atlantic Records. Produced by Greg Wattenberg with Paul Doucette and Kyle Cook, it will be the band’s first album since 2012’s North.

To celebrate the album announcement, Matchbox Twenty have unveiled the album’s first single, “Wild Dogs (Running In a Slow Dream).” The song is a classic Matchbox song, surging with energy and one that nests itself into your head and demands multiple listens through it’s massive chorus and hook that draws you in.

Matchbox Twenty — comprised of Rob Thomas, Brian Yale, Doucette, and Cook — will be hitting the road this summer for a massive tour, now appropriately dubbed the “Slow Dream Tour” after this latest single. Produced by Live Nation, the “Slow Dream Tour” will begin on Tuesday, May 16th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC and conclude on Sunday, August 6th at Chicago’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. This will be the first tour from the band since 2017’s “A Brief History of Everything” tour, which marked the 20th anniversary of their diamond-certified debut album, Yourself or Someone Like You.

The “Slow Dream Tour” will feature newly announced support from platinum-selling singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson for the first half of the tour and chart-topping singer-songwriter/producer Ben Rector on the second half.

In addition to the tour dates currently on sale, Matchbox Twenty is pleased to announce a pair of new concerts: Sunday, May 21st at Concord Pavilion in Concord, California and Saturday, May 27th at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, NevaDA. Fan club members can purchase tickets for these newly added shows beginning Tuesday, March 21st at 10am local time, with general on sale starting Friday, March 24th at 10am local time here.

The band is also working with VNUE’s DiscLive to offer fans limited-edition “instant” collectible CD sets and digital downloads from each show of the tour. Fans may pre-order the CD sets via Ticketmaster for a $5 discount when they purchase tickets. VIP ticket buyers will receive a download card free with their purchase of every VIP package. Fans may also pre-order via Disclive.net to have CDs shipped or pick them up at the show(s) they attend.

Artwork:

Tour dates:

5/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena*

5/18 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre*

5/19 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater*

5/21 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion *

5/ 22 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl*

5/ 24 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center*

5/ 25 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena*

5/27— Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan*

5/28 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre*

5/30 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre*

5/ 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*

6/2 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center*#

6/ 3 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre*

6/4 – Boise, ID @Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*

6/ 6 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena*

6/8 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha*

6/9 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center*

6/10 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island*#

6/13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center*

6/14 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Center*

6/ 16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center*

6/17 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The Mark*

6/ 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre*

6/ 20 – St. Louis, MO @Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

6/ 21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo*#

6/ 23 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP*

6/ 27 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre^

6/29 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion^

6/ 30 – Houston, TX @The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^

7/2 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre^

7/3 – Nashville, TN @Bridgestone Arena^

7/ 5 – Jacksonville, FL @Daily’s Place^

7/7 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^

7/ 8 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairground^

7/11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion^

7/ 12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^

7/14 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake^

7/15 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center^

7/16 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion^

7/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater^

7/19 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center^

7/21 – Gilford, NH @Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^

7/22 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena^

7/23 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center^

7/26 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach^

7/27 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live^

7/29 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview^

7/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center^

8/1 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater^

8/ 2 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage^

8/ 4 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater^

8/ 5 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center^

8/ 6 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

* Matt Nathanson supporting

^ Ben Rector supporting

~ Hudson Thames supporting