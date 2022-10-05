Closing out September’s Self Improvement month, well-known speaker and recording artist Marco Pavé shares his debut song as he is announced as Georgetown University’s first residential hip hop artist. In a lecture powered by G.U.’s Lecture Fund & Critical Frequencies, the Memphis-based community leader hosted an intimate conversation with the Vallejo rap act at ICC Auditorium with indie star LaRussell. The two discussed a variety of topics like being independent, today’s Hip-Hop, social media, and the power of positive thinking.

“Since I was 22 years old, I have been speaking at colleges and universities about the power of Hip Hop,” says Pavé. “My residency at Georgetown is a natural progression for my brand. It is an incredible platform that allows me to continue my creative work while also providing a platform for me to showcase other artists in my network.”

Bringing on LaRussell as a special guest for the fire chat was to educate students on the ups and downs of being an independent artist in today’s music.

He further explained: “Case in point, me bringing LaRussell for a discussion about the climate of the culture and the pitfalls as well as joys of being an independent artist. To do that and then turn around and be able to put out a record of my own immediately after because I’m in complete control of my art is my version of living the dream. I originally made #Lifted as a reflection on my life. At 19 or 20, I had my forklift license because that was the best job you could have at the warehouse I was working at, and I was still broke and depressed because that’s not what I wanted for myself. It’s a song of remembrance, of the hard times but also a song of endearment to keep rising up from wherever you started.”

“Lifted” is a catchy debut that showcases Marco Pavé’s charismatic personality, undeniable star power and impressive lyrical abilities. It’s the perfect origin point for newfound fans.

“Lifted” is produced by Manté Carlo. For everything LaRussell, click here.

A brief background on Marco Pavé, born Tauheed Rahim II, he’s a two-time TEDx speaker who spoke on art patronage and entrepreneurship at the inaugural TEDx Memphis in 2015. As a recording artist, Marco has new music on the way, which includes a full-length project.

Hear the new song below, and afterward, follow Marco Pavé on social media.