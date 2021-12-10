After the hit “MFFH,” Xavier returns with another one in the fascinating new record.

Preparing for a huge 2022, rising star recording artist Thomas Xavier drops a follow-up record to his recent hit to close out 2021 in the new song “Taking Flight.” As “MFFH” sets the bar with its catchy and hard-hitting bass, on “Taking Flight,” Xavier diversifies with a small trap break, intense masculine vocals, and an overall dynamic flow that symbolizes his development as a constantly improving artist. Xavier’s latest is the perfect origin point for newfound fans as he prepares for the ascent.

Since 2020, Thomas Xavier gained traction in all the right areas as much as he’s turning industry heads. In May, he intrigued fans and gatekeepers with his infectious music garnered over 300,000 streams across all digital streaming platforms. Xavier’s resume includes an opener for several of the biggest names in dance, including Claude Von Stroke, Volac, BIJOU, Dom Dolla, black a.m., Masteria, Destructo, and Tombz.

Following the releases of his most ambitious work yet (Pussy On A Pedestal, Go To Church), it’s safe to say that Thomas Xavier has built up a thick catalog of club-ready, distinctive house songs that give strong definition to his creative direction in 2021. Having only started in May of 2021, the amount of ground the solo DJ/producer has broken in a small amount of time is nothing short of amazing. Before 2022, get familiar with Thomas Xavier today through both the music and social media.

Check out the new single, “Taking Flight,” by Thomas Xavier below via Soundcloud.