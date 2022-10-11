Today is World Mental Health Day, and to celebrate, thriving new recording artist Jennie Laws releases the tributing new song “Losing My Mind.” Out now via Down 2 Earth Music, the SLMN-produced track addresses the artist’s eternal personal struggles with depression but relates it with the rest of the world. The Toronto star pours her heart into the track.

“This song is very close to my heart,” she explains in a press release. “And while I’m only scratching the surface with what I’m saying, it’s really therapeutic for me to finally begin expressing what I’ve been going through for my entire adult life. In this crazy world we live in, it feels like almost everyone I know is losing their mind on some level.”

With the new song honoring the day, she aims to bring awareness to the ever-pervading mental health issue while hopefully bringing some comfort and escape to those who take the time to listen. It’s the perfect origin point for any newfound fan.

“Losing My Mind” is Laws third single release of 2022, following “Better” and the Lee Wilson collaboration “Gone.” Laws is currently preparing for a new full-length release, which will be the follow-up to her 2008 introduction, Introducing Jennie Laws.

Listen here: