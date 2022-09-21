Rising Wisconsin group Trust’N & Bkwds takes us on a magical journey to the well-known Neverland in the release of their new project. The five-song project combines different elements of Hip-Hop, Pop, and R&B, the artists showcase their versatility from beginning to end. And with the combination of elements with talented producers, like Milian Beats, Era Lake, and NextLane Beats. Over the crafty beats and blends, the duo address touches the topics of humble beginnings, heartbreak, and the lavish lifestyle their hard work has afforded them.

Trust’N & Bkwds on the project’s significance:

“Neverland is important because it brings a unique, self-crafted sound while still delivering musical elements as well as songwriting that meet the industry standard. After working on the project for two years, we are finally ready to share our art with the world. The EP is full of both happy and sad moments, capturing some of the emotions we felt during the pandemic. Coming from where we are from we never get the proper respect for what we’re doing because it’s never been a place for Hip-Hop artists to thrive.”

Entering music in Trust’N & Bkwds, the duo has always bet against the odds coming from an industry-less midwest city. Madison, Wisconsin has had a rough past with promoting hip-hop events, generally frowning upon organized Hip-Hop performances in the city. The latest EP follows the duo’s 2019 chart-topping EP, Lapse

Neverland is available now via Lost Boy Entertainment/Create Music Group.

Feel free to check out #Neverland below.