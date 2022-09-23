Maryland’s own SportVVS pours up in his feeling in the intimate new visual for “Pink Roses.” Secluded in a pink aura, the rising star is a livewire with his signature Rock-Hop sound. The performance is in support of the artist’s upcoming debut album, Sport Mode.

“I feel like I’m just different,” SportVVS told DMV journalist Ahmad Davis. “Especially coming from the underground scene and being where I’m from. My sound is refreshing because it can’t be boxed in like most artists. Not many people are trying to make real songs anymore. Right now in my career it’s all about having fun and providing positive vibes, but in the future my focus will be to take my brand to a whole nother level. When I speak, I want to impact lives. I’m going to be the biggest artist on the planet.”

“Pink Roses” has accumulated over a million streams across all platforms. The single’s success builds high expectations, as well as anticipation, for the new star’s forthcoming album. Sport Mode is coming soon.

SportVVS’s culturally diverse upbringing adds to the unique approach he takes when writing songs, often pulling from his Spanish heritage to construct hooks. He broke onto the scene and cemented himself amongst the “New Gen” in 2021. More new music and live performances on the way.

Check out the new video below, and afterward, follow SportVVS on social media.