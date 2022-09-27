Riding a wave right now from the success of his previous single “Bossed Up,” Rocstar22 quickly follows up with the release of his party-ready new single, “Celebrity Girls.” It’s a trendy, feel-good, and exciting new song that showcases the rising star’s undeniable star power. In the song, Rocstar22 describes his type of women in the nightlife. It’s the perfect origin point for newfound fans.

Hailing from Oakland, California, the University of Oregon graduate navigated through the world through the power of the mind, learning from the things around me from lessons and the lessons of others. Vaughn is a co-partner of Unitedcoin, a cryptocurrency company. In music, “Bossed Up” prepares for the upcoming release of a forthcoming album, expected late-2022. A music video for “Celebrity Girls” is coming soon. For daily updates and more, follow him on social media.

Stream “Celebrity Girls” below.