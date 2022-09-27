ANATTA rocks the house for the future of Insomniac with the release of his live radio show for Insomniac Radio. The rising star’s radio set is a minimal house segment that plans to grow into a lucrative outlet for everyone involved. The live radio will play the hit songs, unreleased music, teasers to the artist’s forthcoming album and so much more. The collaboration between ANATTA and the popular platform comes from the beautiful relationship developed by all parties.

“After an incredible EDC 2022 debut, I am so excited to be working with Insomniac Radio to present my brand new radio show “ILLUSTRATE Radio.”

The segment will include an assortment of ANATTA’s favorite tracks, from the dance floor to kicking back and relaxing. ANATTA’s mission with ILLUSTRATE is to embody the expansive genre of minimal house and bring its infectious sound to an audience who has yet to be introduced to it.

ANATTA released his debut in June 2020. Since then, he’s unleashed over 50 hypnotic tracks on prime minimal labels like Unnamed and Unknown, Music is 4 Lovers, Whoyostro, Rawsome Recordings, and others. And with the undeniable tracks, the artist has accumulated a stellar resume with collaborations alongside the genre’s legends, like Michael Bibi, John Summit, MK, and more.

Check out the live show below.