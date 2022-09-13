Nukstarr is a Queens, New York-based female recording artist specializing in Hip Hop music. He has shared the stage with premiere hip hop stars, like Nems, Lil Mama, Juelz Santana, Phresher, Benny the Butcher, Maino and Jim Jones, to name a few.

Today, he capitalizes on the buzz with the new single “Bird Flu”. With the release of “Bird Flu,” a collaboration with NYC Hot 97’s own DJ Chris Dollar, her and her team believe “She Got One!”

She has been rapping since she was a teenager, and has been on the female battle rap circuit for the past several years. In July 2021, she established Nukcleairs, which is her own brand of sneakers, and in June 2022 Nukstarr established her own label, Prominent Sound Music Group (PSMG), with her best friend Delisa “De-De” Noble, with the intention of providing opportunities for aspiring recording artists to present their music to the world.

Feel free to take listen to the new song below.