Los Angeles recording artist Zoe Osama has risen to the top of the West Coast Hip Hop scene in 2022.

After earning popularity with his new single and video, “Underrated,” he closes out the summer with a new 13-track project of the same title. Filled with crafty street raps, catchy hooks, and trendsetting lingo, the new project solidifies the new artist’s breakout star power. In Underrated, Osama accompanies the latest single with fellow buzzworthy hits “Baby, I’m Bacc (Freestyle)” and “Return of The Macc (freestyle)”. And with the hits, the project features guest appearances by Inky Slim, B Eazy The DJ, and B Moore. the project is the perfect origin point for newfound fans.

Zoe Osama is an extraordinary act. He’s charismatic, he’s creative, and, most of all, he’s undeniable. And with several major outlets adding consignment to his resume, Osama has secured himself as the next big star to come out of West Coast.

Following Underrated, Zoe Osama released his new single “No Nothin’,” which is the first single to his upcoming new album, currently in development. Osama is best known for his breakout singles “Groupie” and “It Get Eatsy.” The forthcoming album is slated for a late-2022/early-2023 release date via Zoe Osama, LLC/Tha New Cartel Records.

Underrated has surpassed over 3 million streams across all streaming platforms.

You may check out Zoe Osama’s new album below, and afterward, feel free to follow the new star on social media.