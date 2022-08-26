Multi-platinum singer/songerwriter GAYLE has jus released a brand new song, “god has a sense of humor.” The single appears on their upcoming EP, a study of the human experience volume two, which is due out October 7th via Atlantic/Arthouse Records. Pre-orders can be found here

The new track was produced by Ryan Linvall (Olivia Rodrigo, Hinds, Chloe Moriondo) and Noah Conrad (Kelsea Ballerini, Tai Verdes) and co-written by GAYLE with Linvall and Sarah Solovay (Shawn Mendes, Jason Derulo). The gripping track reveals the growing power of GAYLE’s songcraft – introspective, irreverent, and irresistible.

The song is joined by an official lyric video which can be found below.

GAYLE’s a study of the human experience volume two was first heralded earlier in August with the tongue-in-cheek new single, “indieedgycool,” available now at all DSPs and streaming services here . Produced by Jonny Shorr (Catie Turner, Jordy) with additional production by Pete Nappi (“abcdefu,” Illenium, Madison Beer), the track is joined by an official music video here .

The “avoiding college tour” continues an extensive international live schedule that has already seen GAYLE traveling on her own sold-out headline run, as well as a two-night stand alongside My Chemical Romance in Dublin, Ireland and tours supporting Tate McRae and AJR. The 18-year-old, Nashville-based artist – who recently headlined the BMI Stage at Chicago’s Lollapalooza – is currently lighting up an array of festival stages around the world, with upcoming performances set for the UK’s Leeds Festival (August 26) and Reading Festival (August 28), Dover, DE’s Firefly Music Festival (September 22), and Austin, TX’s Austin City Limits Music Festival (October 9 and 16).

Tour dates:

AUGUST

26 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival *

28 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival *

SEPTEMBER

3 – Madrid, Spain – Coca-Cola Music Experience 2022 *

22 – Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival *

OCTOBER

1 – Concord, NC – Breakaway *

7 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival *

8 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall #

9 – Dallas, TX – The Cambridge Room #

13 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf #

14 – Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford #

19 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre #

21 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall #

25 – Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club #

26 – Seattle, WA – Nuemos #

27 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom #

29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex #

30 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater #

NOVEMBER

1 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall ^

2 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre ^

3 – Detroit, MI – El Club ^

5 – New York, NY – Webster Hall ^

7 – Washington, DC – Union Stage ^

9 – Orlando, FL – The Social ^

10 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum ^

11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room ^

* Festival Appearance

# w/ Special Guest Carlie Hanson

^ w/ Special Guest poutyface