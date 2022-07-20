Multi-platinum band, Panic! At The Disco has released their latest single “Middle of a Breakup”. The song was produced and written by Brendon Urie alongside Jake Sinclair & Mike Viola. The video, directed by Brendan Walter (“Viva Las Vengeance,” “High Hopes”). (photo credit Alex Stoddard)

“Middle of a Breakup” follows the release of “Viva Las Vengeance,” the title track off the band’s upcoming seventh LP, due out August 19th on Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records. “Viva Las Vengeance” scored the band their third #1 song on the Billboard Alternative Airplay Charts, the fastest song to climb to #1 in over a year!

To celebrate the release of Viva Las Vengeance, Panic! At the Disco will treat fans to an outdoor performance in New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza for the Citi Summer Concert Series on NBC’s TODAY on August 19th!

Panic! At The Disco will hit the road for the The Viva Las Vengeance Tour kicking off September 8th in Austin, TX. The tour will mark the band’s return to iconic venues like NYC’s Madison Square Garden, LA’s Kia Forum, and more. Special guests include MARINA and Jake Wesley Rogers with Beach Bunny joining on select dates in North America. For tour dates and tickets, visit panicatthedisco.com.

The band is donating $1 from every ticket sold on their upcoming Viva Las Vengeance Tour to their Highest Hopes Foundation. The foundation announced they will be working with Everytown, SisterSong, and GLSEN to distribute the money in the hopes of furthering each of their missions. In addition, Live Nation will also be matching the donation from the entire tour, dollar for dollar. See the announcement here.

VIVA LAS VENGEANCE TOUR DATES

9/8/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center*

9/10/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

9/11/22 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*

9/13/22 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center*

9/14/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center*

9/16/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum^

9/17/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center^

9/20/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena^

9/21/22 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena^

9/23/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden^

9/25/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena^

9/27/22 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre^

9/28/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden^

9/30/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center^

10/1/22 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena^

10/2/22 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena^

10/4/22 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena^

10/5/22 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena^

10/7/22 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena^

10/8/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena^

10/9/22 – Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center†

10/11/22 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena^

10/13/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena^

10/15/22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center^

10/16/22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena†

10/19/22 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum^

10/21/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena^

10/23/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^

10/25/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center^

2/20/23 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

2/21/23 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

2/23/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

2/24/23 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

2/25/23 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdam Ahoy

2/28/23 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

3/1/23 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

3/3/23 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

3/4/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

3/6/23 – London, UK @ The O2

3/10/23 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

^ w/ MARINA & Jake Wesley Rogers

* w/ Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers

† w/ MARINA & Little Image