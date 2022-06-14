Just in time for the summertime fun, popular new artist SexPays returns with the release of the new single “ClubKiller9000,” out now, via TheMachine.

The New York House act’s latest release is another deep house infusion that zones in on the golden era of house music, mixing in soulful elementsEdgy and at times explicit, the quasi-unrevealed solo DJ/producer does not play it safe and his content radiates this sentiment and then some of the classic house together with a mix of modernity. Blasting out four-on-the-floor rhythms and basslines that are easy to eat up, SEXPAYS have dished out a single that is dynamic.

For SexPays, the new music is spearheading his new movement. And with “ClubKiller9000,” his sights are set high and on a trajectory that will reach new planes as the project begins to roll into its 3rd release. For newfound fans, the artist’s latest release is the perfect origin point as he prepares for a summertime takeover in EDM. “ClubKiller9000” is a must-hear.

Feel free to stream the new song by SexPays below, and afterward, follow the new star daily on social media.