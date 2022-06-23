North Carolina’s rapper/producer duo Phocuz and J-Mac are set to release another installment from the series Vibes R Eternal on June 24th. Today, Substream is featuring the video for the records opener “Marathon” which follows the music video for the album’s lead single “Enough” released in April, and the album’s second single “Limousine Dark Tint” (featuring The Game)

Rapper Phocuz and producer J-Mac both have impressive resumes with Phocuz earning his way into The Source Magazine’s Editors Choice with his features and writing credits for artists like Rapsody, Idris Elba, among others and J-Mac landing production credits on work for Snoop Dogg, Ghostface Killah, G-Unit, Cyhi The Prynce, Sean Price, Yung Berg, and more. After successful one-offs together in the early 2010s, the two North Carolina natives finally struck gold as a duo with their 2017 debut project Vibes R Eternal. With records chock-full of throwback R&B and vintage soul samples, along with a big sound akin to Justus League grandeur and independent of its region, the project evoked exactly what the title entailed: a vibe.

“The video’s concept was actually meant to just portray what I do on a regular day of the week: coffee, record shop. While my license was suspended, I would see the dope boys pass me on the sidewalk in fly cars. The video opens with James Baldwin speaking of artistic integrity, which I find very important, so I wanted to express that in this video. Change and progress towards human equality doesn’t happen fast in this country… So just like an artist fights for his integrity over time we are fighting for that same thing in our daily lives. It’s been a race to get in the industry and it’s going to be a marathon to get to the top of it– much like the marathon that we as a people have been running for equality.” – Phocuz

The duo released the music video for “Enough”, the second track and first single released from Vibes R Eternal, Vol. 2, back in April of this year.

1. Marathon | Prod. by J-Mac & T. Marsh

2. Enough | Prod. by J-Mac & S-Class

3. m.A.g.A. | Prod. by J-Mac & S-Class

4. P.O.M.E. (Product of My Environment) | Prod. by J-Mac

5. Money | Prod. by J-Mac

6. Limousine Dark Tint (feat. The Game, Chris Millz) | Prod. by J-Mac & S-Class

7. War Ready (feat. J. Arrr) | Prod. by J-Mac & J. Green

8. Mirror (feat. GQ, White Dave) | Prod. by J-Mac & Jake One

9. Tuff Timez (feat. Chopps) | Prod. by J-Mac & S-Class

10. Oh Well | Prod. by J-Mac and J. Green

11. Rockabye | Prod, by J-Mac & Professor X

Pre-Order/Save HERE