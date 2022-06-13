Machine Gun Kelly has released his new song, “more than life,” today via Bad Boy/Interscope Records. The crunching track features rising pop prodigy glaive and exhibits MGK’s gift for relaying passionate pain as he weighs his fears of vulnerability with the acceptance of newfound love in the lyrics. The blistering new track will appear as the one new song on the vinyl edition of MGK’s No. 1 album mainstream sellout, which will arrive June 24.

The video for ‘more than life’ was directed by Colin Tilley, the visionary filmmaker behind such music videos as Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright.” In the video, MGK’s past pain ramps up to 10 as he sits before a neighborhood that slowly engulfs in flames and he and glaive are encased in cement and ash and vent their angst in a graveyard. The fiery video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.