As he continues to roll out his upcoming album, A Good Time For No Reason, campaign, accomplished triple threat Lunchmoney Lewis turns the new single into a music video with the release of the visual to the Trinidad James-featured “Don’t Stop.” IAMKEVVN directs the Thomas Troelsen-produced funk-fueled track that stars the two collaborators as bright-colored flashy funky gentlemen enjoying the infatuation from a roster of beautiful women. Stream it now on Lunchbox Records, Lewis woos with catchy vocals while Trinidad James hypnotizes with braggadocious heartbreaker lines.

“I made this song with my brother Thomas Troelsen in LA 2019,” shares Lewis about how the origin of the new hit. “I always knew it was special, so I kept working on it until I got it right. My good brother Trinidad James lives close to me and we kept running into each other, I always was a fan of his work and when I was playing it one day at my house during the pandemic, I knew I wanted to put somebody on it, and I couldn’t think of a person who could fit the record better than ‘DAD.’ There’s a lot of craziness going on in the world and a lot of stress, so I just wanted to contribute some sunshine and good vibes sonically to the atmosphere in typical Lunch fashion.”

“Don’t Stop” was originally released in 2021 with a series of other breakout tracks from Dr. Luke and Nicki Minaj hitmaker such as “Money Dance” and “Ocean” featuring Meghan Trainor. Trinidad James appears on the song and video via own imprint. Lunchmoney Lewis upcoming project is currently in the works, slated for a late-2022 release. For up-to-the-minute updates on all things Lunchmoney Lewis, follow him on social media.

Enjoy the fun of Lewis and James latest collaboration in the new visual below.