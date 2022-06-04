Emerging ATL recording artist Bank Aaron can’t get enough of the West Coast. After releasing the Too Short-homage track “Like Short” featuring Rucci, Bank Aaron release the trendy follow-up, titled “Fendu” featuring the late-Slim400. The track is a motivational effort fully inspired by classic West Coast Hip Hop ingredients such as the heavy bass and genuine chemistry.

“I was in California working on some music and ran into Slim 400 leaving my session,” says Bank Aaron. “The connection was genuine and after that we locked in. As our relationship grew, he treated me like family and this is one of the records we created before he passed.”

Bank Aaron is set to follow “Fendu” with more new music in the coming months that will, expectedly, lead up to a forthcoming project. Find out more about the rising star and new music via social media. “Fendu” is available on all digital streaming platforms via Cessna Records. The posthumous-Slim400 appears on the track courtesy of Ice Wata/EMPIRE. Rest in Peace Slim400.

Listen to Bank Aaron’s new single below.