YKG Hotboy is a red-hot high-energy new artist from Galveston, Texas spreading like wildfire throughout southern hip hop right now. Embarking on 2022 being the best year of his career yet, Hotboy releases the new visual for the hyper-active single “Piped Up.” Coming off the buzzing “Another Day” single, YKG Hotboy clicks up with the gang and run through the streets in the new single white he raps about turning up on the haters at a moment’s notice. Stream it here via 24/8 Music-The Orchard.

The 23-year-old lone star brandishes an exciting flow along with electrifying sonics. Making sure his presence is felt with every release, it’s only a matter of time before Hotboy takes his rightful place on the throne. “Piped Up” is a lead-up to a forthcoming project slated for late-2022. Directed by Made By James, Hotboy’s latest release is produced by the talented Rick Hertz.

After the view, for more on YKG Hotboy and what’s next, follow him on social media.

Take a look at “Piped Up” below.