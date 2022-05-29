UK-rock band Neck Deep is back and better than ever with their newest track “STFU”, their first new music in two years – following 2020’s All Distortions Are Intentional – and their first self-released music in a decade since the band’s original demos. With heavy guitar riffs and driving drum fills, the new single feels like a callback to the band’s early days, whilst still pushing them in a new and exciting direction. (Photo Credit Errick Easterday)

Recorded with Andrew Wade, who last worked with the band on 2015’s, Life’s Not Out To Get You, the band describes the thumping pop-punk song as “somewhat of a return to our roots, and a return to what we do best.” With singer, Ben Barlow, adding, “As the world was falling apart at the time, and only seems to have worsened recently, it felt right to satirize the decline of society in typical punk fashion. Looking at the world through a screen and being lured into the impending sense of doom that’s overcome us all.”

The band’s ability to find humor in challenging times, came in handy when their planned video shoot for the song with director, Max Moore, hung in the balance. What should have been a three-hourflight to Louisville ended up as “three cancelled flights, eight hours in an airport, a $5000 taxi, a magical stray dog with a taste for gas station hot dogs and a twelve hour drive,” Barlow explains. “Don’t ever say we haven’t busted our asses for this! And don’t tell me I look tired in the video!” he laughs.

The new single can be streamed on all platforms HERE