The Nelsonville Black Diamond Music & Arts Festival was the creation of Hocking College President Dr. Betty Young. A native of the region, Dr. Young felt it was important to recognize the musical influences of Southeast Ohio while simultaneously utilizing many of the internal student programs at the College to create and build a recognized music event. From the musical production department, to the culinary arts, policing and medical services, to construction services building the festival grounds, the College is vested to make your experience the absolute best.

The campus has hosted previous music events and its infrastructure is unmatched in the festival world. Incredible green space for mingling between acts to the finest camping facilities, to dorm rooms and a newly built lodge for artists and attendees.

Couple the infrastructure with Southeast Ohio hospitality and you can look forward to a wonderful festival. Welcome to the Black Diamond Music & Arts Festival!

Black Diamond Music & Arts Festival Lineup

BUY TICKETS AND VIP PASSES HERE

The Black Diamond Music and Arts Festival is held on the Hocking College campus in Nelsonville, Ohio. Hocking College is nestled on 2300 acres of pristine Appalachian foothill territory in Southeast Ohio and offers the perfect venue for a large music festival including camping with full electrical hookups, dorm rooms for those who are looking for an alternative to camping, and the newly-renovated 42-room hotel, the Lodge at Hocking College. Festival accommodations can be reserved with your ticket purchase HERE.

FOLLOW BLACK DIAMOND MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter