Music Midtown, one of Atlanta’s premier music festivals, has just dropped its 2022 festival lineup, and it is a banger. My Chemical Romance, Jack White, Future, and Fall Out Boy will headline the festival on September 17th and 18th in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. Along with the fantastic headliners set to take the stage, there will also be unforgettable performances from A Day to Remember, 2 Chainz, Phoebe Bridgers, Turnstile, Mitski, Louis the Child, Conan Gray, Denzel Curry, and many more. This 2-day festival will have over 30 artists playing on four stages.

“Over twenty-five years strong, Music Midtown remains a monumental music festival that brings a diverse lineup of the biggest names in music year-after-year, while giving back to the city that I proudly call home. We could not have a better location than Piedmont Park, and we look forward to an incredible weekend with you,” said Live Nation Atlanta President, Peter Conlon.

Besides the world-class lineup, fans will enjoy some of Atlanta’s favorite local bites with options for all including gluten-free to vegan delicacies along with interactive experiences, a Ferris Wheel overlooking the beautiful park, and amazing sight lines of the Midtown skyline.

2-Day Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 am ET via www.musicmidtown.com, with Layaway Plans starting at $19 down.VIP Ticketholders are treated to a dedicated entrance, VIP Lounge Access, preferred stage viewing areas, complimentary beer and wine, and air-conditioned restrooms with Super VIP ticket holders adding to the perks an air-conditioned lounge by the main stage with seating, a full premium complimentary bar, gourmet catered food, golf cart transportation between the main stage and stages in the meadow and more! For the full list of ticket amenities: www.musicmidtown.com/premium.