Established DJ-Producer Gladkill shares more of his sultry, bass-heavy club sound in the release of a new five-song project, titled Cold Comfort, via vibe.digital Recordings on Friday (May 27).

The EP is a dynamic blend of moods delivering a feeling where you are being taken on a journey. Yet even though each song has individualistic qualities allowing it to stand out, an undeniable arc ties the EP together. The project is the perfect origin point for newfound fans introduced to the artist’s infectious sound and exploring the buzzworthy catalog. Cold Comfort follows Gladkill’s latest album Ossuary (2021), and the new star prepares to take over with upcoming live shows, and more releases on the way.

In 2022, Gladkill continues to deliver thoughtful, progressive sounds that are sure to stand the test of time. With over 10 years of extensive touring and releases, Gladkill has risen to legacy artist status with a diverse catalog that spans over several genres. Gladkill has over a million streams across all digital platforms. For more on the star, follow him on social media.

Listen to the entire project below.