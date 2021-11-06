Buzzworthy new pop sensation Stewart Arp closes out 2021 with the release of the 2022 potential song of the year visual titled “Hazel.” The visual and song deliver a refreshingly authentic storyline perfectly fit for the introspective late autumn months. Stream it here.

In the lyrics, Arp reflects on his relationship’s demise and what could have been done differently. “And I’m so sorry for what I’ve done, Incapable of becoming the one / But I’ll never forget, Those hazel eyes,” he sings.

In the song’s cinematic visual, Arp takes listeners through moments in his past relationship that he still grapples with to this day. He wishes things in the past were different – that mistakes weren’t made and that he could snap his fingers and start fresh again. Arguably, Arp’s best work yet and the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the rising star.

The combination of cinematic instrumentation and Arp’s honest vocal delivery showcase his heart-on-sleeve storytelling seamlessly. Wrestling with himself for what happened in the past, we are introduced to several visual moments where Arp and the actress playing his ex go back and forth between fond memories and terrible arguments that led to the ending of their relationship. After “Hazel,” for more on Stewart Arp and new music, follow the new artist on social media.

Take a look at the new video below.