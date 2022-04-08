Sydney-based pop-punk band Bellwether have delivered their superlative debut EP ‘Impermanence’ – produced by Stevie Knight (Stand Atlantic, Yours Truly, The Dead Love) and mixed by James Paul Wisner (Paramore, Underoath).

‘Impermanence’ is five eclectic tracks of an authentic mixture of alternative rock and punk, perforated and veiled with pop-culture allusions and influences. The songs are amorous testimonies to the band’s values and passions, with the lyrical themes resonating feelings of growth and ephemerality.

“The title ‘Impermanence’ comes from the line ‘I cannot be a failure stuck in infinite impermanence’ from ‘Kaiba’, with the phrase ‘infinite impermanence’ being a reference to the name of a popular Yu-Gi-Oh! card,” explains the band. “We chose ‘Impermanence’ as the title of the EP because it reflected a wider theme that runs across the EP of change and growth. Each of the tracks, in some way, is about changing as a person, and is even reflected in the changing attitudes of the track list, starting in a place of self-doubt and self-loathing, transitioning and ending in self-acceptance. We all exist in a state of impermanence, and the EP is a distillation of that idea.”

1. Ramona Flowers

2. Charade

3. Halfway Happy

4. Kaiba

5. Shortsighted

