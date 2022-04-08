Today, Jack White has released his first of two new albums this year, FEAR OF THE DAWN, available everywhere now via Third Man Records. White’s second new album of the year, ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE, will follow on July 22. Featuring acclaimed singles “Taking Me Back” & “Hi-De-Ho (w/ Q-Tip),” as well as rollicking title track “Fear Of The Dawn,” the new album can be enjoyed on all formats, including a variety of limited edition vinyl pressings. Those five limited edition vinyl variants are a midnight blue vinyl version with a screen-printed jacket available to Third Man Records Vault Members in the Vault Novelties store, astronomical blue vinyl at select independent record stores, moon glow white vinyl at Target, and a split moon glow white & astronomical blue LP with an 11”x11” screen printed poster and Third Man Records compilation CD at Rough Trade Records. An exclusive slip mat is also available with the album only at Urban Outfitters. There is also a limited CD Box Set with exclusive t-shirt at thirdmanstore.comand a limited-edition cassette available only via Newbury Comics.

(Photo Credit: Paige Sara)

1. TAKING ME BACK

2. FEAR OF THE DAWN

3. THE WHITE RAVEN

4. HI-DE-HO (W/ Q-TIP)

5. EOSOPHOBIA

6. INTO THE TWILIGHT

7. DUSK

8. WHAT’S THE TRICK?

9. THAT WAS THEN (THIS IS NOW)

10. EOSOPHOBIA (REPRISE)

11. MORNING, NOON AND NIGHT

12. SHEDDING MY VELVET