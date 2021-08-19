Sydney-based pop-punk quintet Bellwether have today revealed their pensive debut single ‘Shortsighted’ – produced by Stevie Knight (Stand Atlantic, Yours Truly, The Dead Love) and mixed by James Paul Wisner (Hands Like Houses, Underoath). “Shortsighted” officially drops worldwide on August 20th.



“‘Shortsighted’ is, in essence, a song about self-acceptance. It’s about confronting and admitting your own flaws, while at the same time accepting yourself for who you are and abandoning the expectations imposed onto you by others,” explains guitarist and songwriter Heath Joukhadar. “That all being said, the song doesn’t take itself seriously, which is not only reflected by the message of the lyrics but also the numerous pop culture and meme references included throughout the track. We took a lot of inspiration from BoJack Horseman when we were writing ‘Shortsighted’, as he was a character we could all empathise with,” continues Heath. “BoJack personifies the feeling of never being good enough and we tried channelling that energy into the song. Sometimes you feel like a piece of shit and that’s alright.”

Bellwether consists of former members of antecedent bands Oaks and Flicker, whose previous releases received widespread support from triple j, triple j Unearthed, JOY FM, Tone Deaf and Wall of Sound. The group’s combined music experience is all-embracing, capturing the true essence of their lyrical subjects through their unique and eclectic sound.

“Bellwether’s “Shortsighted” is a breath of fresh air. This single takes you back to the 90’s pop-punk era when everything was more simple, fun and exciting!” – Substream Magazine

