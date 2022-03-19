Rising star recording artist Rich Furniss appreciates the gaming that kept him sane over the pandemic in his new release, titled “Game On.” “This song was inspired by the video games that helped keep myself and many of my producer friends sain over the pandemic,” he says in a press release.

A follow-up to a few 2021 hits in “I’ll Be There,” and “Suddenly,” the New York native delivers another high-level dance track with its fresh appeal and feel-good house vibe. The production elements of the single embrace classic house, disco, and a piano rhythm that feels like it could have been imported from a Sega Genesis Sonic The Hedgehog cartridge. While the single’s cover, featuring Rich Furniss-himself, cleverly makes him a character within the late 90’s / early 2000s, which is symbolic of the precious moments we have when gaming with friends as the highs and lows of the session get us completely glued to the screen.

An instant hit, Furniss’ new single prepares fans both new and old for a huge 2022 from the new star. For Furniss, 2022 is showing development as he ushers in a new saga of songs that will keep coming through the entire year. He promises more new music and definitely expects a new full-length project to arise in late-2022. For daily updates and more, follow the new artist on social media.

Stream “Game On” below.