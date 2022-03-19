Hailing from the Yay Area, Oakland’s 16Geechi kicks off his 2022 run with the release of his new music video, titled “Baggage Claim.” The follow-up to his 2020 album, Ghetto Success, the rising star is a playboy, living the lavish lifestyle of beautiful women and anything at his beckoned call. On “Baggage Claim,” Mr. 16 raps about extravagant living and what he has in store for the mainstream landscape in 2022 with his unstoppable sound.

A known collaborator of fellow Bay Area superstars, like Allblack and Capolow, 16Geechi presents a unique sound that many have been recognizing as the future of West Coast Hip Hop for years now. “My music is a big part of me because it’s an escape to bring my pain to a beat and express me myself and what I stand for,” says 16Geechi. “We’re I come from so so for the next few months I want to heavily flood the streets with this real yet different brand of music we’re u really have to open an ear and listen to me with ‘Baggage Claim’ it’s just the start to explaining kinda were me I am n wat I stand on come on.

“Baggage Claim” prepares fans for the new star’s forthcoming album, as-yet-titled, slated for a late 2022 release. 16’s latest single is available everywhere via 16GEECHI Music. Now is the perfect time to become a fan of the Bay Area star, and for more on him, follow his daily updates and more on social media.

Take a look at 16Geechi’s new music video for “Baggage Claim” below and stream it here.