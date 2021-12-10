The long awaited lineup for “America’s Largest Rock Festival” has been released and it is a massive lineup of epic proportions. Welcome to Rockville = returns May 19-22, 2022 at the World Center of Rock in Daytona Beach, FL with KISS, Korn, Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, The Smashing Pumpkins, Breaking Benjamin, Megadeth, Jane’s Addiction, Papa Roach, Rise Against, Halestorm, In This Moment, Seether, Bush and so many more!

From Now until December 31, you can purchase weekend + single day festival passes, plus camping + parking passes for ONLY $10 down! Click the link below to purchase your passes.

