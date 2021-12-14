Florida superstar Lunchmoney Lewis exits 2021 with another banger as he taps in with multi-platinum recording artist Trinidad James for the latest leak off forthcoming album, titled “Don’t Stop.” A Meghan Trainor-featured “Ocean” follow-up. For the year-end record, Lewis and James’s chemistry wants to keep the fan’s attention with a non-stop party vibe that brings James’ undeniable sound back to his meteoric heyday.

Perfect for the holiday season, “Don’t Stop” is wrapped in old-school funk with catchy lyrics and rhythmic drum beats inside that fans of both acts will enjoy. The song is a buried treasure for Lewis that he dug up, polished, added an infectious groove and made his next big hit. On the song’s timeline, he says:

“I made this song with my brother Thomas Troelsen in LA 2019,” says Lewis. “I always knew it was special, so I kept working on it until I got it right. My good brother Trinidad James lives close to me and we kept running into each other, I always was a fan of his work and when I was playing it one day at my house during the pandemic, I knew I wanted to put somebody on it, and I couldn’t think of a person who could fit the record better than ‘DAD.’ There’s a lot of craziness going on in the world and a lot of stress, so I just wanted to contribute some sunshine and good vibes sonically to the atmosphere in typical Lunch fashion.”

While LML has achieved massive success in Pop music due to collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Meghan Trainor, H.E.R. and more, he effortlessly balanced solo popularity simultaneously this year with his own hits, like “Money Dance.” Now, his forthcoming project, A Good Time For No Reason, is a highly-anticipated release of 2022, which will include an all-star roster of contributors behind Lewis Grammy-nominated creativity. Before the album’s release, find out more on Lunchmoney Lewis and Lunchbox Records daily via social media.

Trinidad James appears on the track courtesy of Gold Gang Records. Stream the new single below.