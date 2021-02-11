In support of Black History Month, Heartless Crew’s DJ Fonti, with the support of the prestigious Point Blank, pays homage to the month with a special online showcase, apart of the school’s BHM series. On the latest segment, the UK legend talks about what British black music means to him, how the anthem ‘Heartless Theme’ came together and much more.

This is a must-see interview with Fonti being one of many musicians to take part in the series highlighting those who rose in success, considering a particularly disadvantaged environment. He’s been in the music scene for over a generation, with his discography dating back decades. Watch the complete 41-minute conversation now.

About Point Blank, locations in London, Los Angeles, Ibiza, Mumbai, Hangzhou and Online, the award-winning electronic music school provides professional tutor-led music courses and learning programs. Voted “Best Music Production and DJ School” by DJ Magazine readers, the school offers bespoke tuition with personalized teaching to intimate classes, as well as ground-breaking virtual learning via our online courses. Reaching out to avid producers and DJs around the globe, our tutors include multi-million selling Grammy award winners, songwriters, producers and remixers.

For more on Point Blank and DJ Fonti, follow them daily on social media. Want more great conversations, follow the school on their YouTube channel.

Watch the complete showcase below.