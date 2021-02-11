This Nashville based band of siblings, Band of Silver, is releasing an arena-worthy pop anthem titled “Are We Are We Not,” which you can check out a day early via Substream! This track is inspired by a hot and cold relationship. It dives into the tension between two people trying to figure out if they should be more than friends.

Vocalist Avery Silvernagel. “This song is essentially a prequel to our track ‘Closure,’ despite being written after that relationship ended. It’s the words you wish you could cut loose and tell your crush, but you’re both too uncertain to say. Now you have a song you can play for that person instead.”

Band of Silver is made up of Avery Silvernagel (vocals), Alex Silvernagel (guitar and vocals), and Evan Silvernagel (drums). The trio blurs the lines between vintage rock, 80’s new wave, and modern pop. Their explosive, electrifying performances hint at everything from Def Leppard, to Weezer, to Panic! At The Disco, and Madonna.

Their debut EP Always was released in December 2020 and showcases their youthful exuberance, while at the same time reflecting the trio’s remarkable maturity and restraint. The songs tackle heartbreak and disappointment with hope and perseverance, offering up timely testaments to the power of faith and the unbreakable bonds of family.

“Are We Are We Not” is the first from a string of new releases planned for the band in 2021.