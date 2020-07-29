Mack Mulla ‘Shows No Pain’ In New Video, “They Don’t Like Me”

New York’s Mack Mulla is ready to claim his spot as one of the hottest new artists emerging out the East Coast. For honorable consideration, he grabs the crew and takes to the streets for a buzzing new video called “They Don’t Like Me.”

In the Ninja Monkey-directed video, Mulla pulls out the money, cash, bottles to show off what a night out on the town with the rising star entails. Dapped up and dripped out, Mack Mulla delivers crisp, energetic and engaging raps about why the streets are talking about his impact. The new single is potentially Mack Mulla’s best work yet.

“They Don’t Like Me” appears on Mack Mulla’s latest project, titled, Show No Pain. A 15-track project which features breakout cuts “Gotta Bag” and “Designer.” Show No Pain follows Mack Mulla’s 2018 effort called No Looking Back. The latest release is the perfect jump-on point for newfound fans which can be continued on social media, following Mack Mulla daily on Instagram.

Show No Pain is streaming now everywhere on Mulla Gang. Watch the new video now.