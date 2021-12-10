clide is a fast-rising Indie Pop artist with a unique style and story-telling that is about to become chart-topping in 2022. Heading into the new year, the singer-songwriter closes out the year with an emotional breakout song, titled “kitchen floor.” Over the upbeat production, clide exhibits vulnerability while telling a story involving a drunken disagreement.

Displaying elements of punk and pop influence. Inspired by emotional consequences, he sings, “Picking up the pieces, no I didn’t mean this / Prolly should have bitten my tongue right now, Prolly should have kept it all in my mouth.”

“kitchen floor” follows the star’s 2020 debut release In My Mind, which currently reached 35 million streams. The latest single is a track you can’t help but vibe to. All of clide’s latest music prepares fans for a breakout 2022 that includes more new music and a forthcoming album. Before the new album, stay up to date on everything clide via social media.

Stream clide’s new song now, courtesy of Dreamstart Music.