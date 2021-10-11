From television to the stage, Chris Gabo prepares for his forthcoming project with his latest single “One of Those,” which comes with new visual.

The new effort follows Gabo’s previously released “Hype Man.” The new release is an anthem for the misunderstood. Stream the new single everywhere via Infrareal Records.

“One of Those” is a song for the kid who gets bullied for no reason; it’s a track for the unintentional villain – the one that people choose to make fun of in order to take attention off of themselves. For Gabo, the song showcases his lyrically combative side, making you wonder if he himself can relate to his own message. In the video, surrounded by glowing lights, we get an up close and personal look at Chris Gabo’s energy, prowess and verbose lyrical abilities as he shows off a versatile set of talents. He paints a vivid portrait of the struggles a person can face for thinking independently of the pack.

“I had an acting teacher who used to say that rage is just devastation with a strong action,” he says about the song’s concept. “This song sounds angry because the action is strong but I wrote it with a broken heart. I feel like, for men, especially men who aren’t white — because our pain doesn’t register as pain to the majority of the world, anger is the only way that anyone takes our pain seriously. And this song was me resigning myself to that.”

“One of Those” releases ahead of Gabo’s sophomore mixtape, scheduled to drop later this year. Ahead of the project, for more on Chris Gabo, follow the new artist on social media. Take a look at Chris Gabo’s new visual below.