Underoath have just released their new song, “Pneumonia” — the third single off of their highly anticipated new album, Voyeurist. The album will be released on January 14th, 2022 via Fearless Records.

“Pneumonia” is a sonic and lyrical voyage through death, partly inspired by the passing of guitarist Tim McTague’s father. Clocking in at just over seven minutes, the track shows Underoath continuing to push their boundaries as a band, serving as one of the most melodic and experimental songs in their career. As the track progresses, the listener is met with eerie guitars, pulsating drums, and an earth-shaking switch from Aaron Gillespie’s lush vocals to Spencer Chamberlain’s intense screams.

On the writing process, McTague elaborates:

“We started writing the song, randomly, on the anniversary of my dad’s death, and to release it exactly a year from that day is wild. I was in a funk and wanted to make something sad but felt drained. The song ended up becoming an audible journey of death and is called ‘Pneumonia’ because that is what was listed on my dad’s death certificate. It’s also the only song in the history of the band that Spencer and Aaron sat someone down and asked them (me) to help write some of the lyrics, which was truly an honor.”

Voyeurist marks the first time in Underoath’s storied career that they took the recording process completely into their own hands. The result is the most collaborative album of Underoath’s career and, anchored in a profound respect for each other, one that left no stone unturned creatively. The band refers to Voyeurist as “high-def violence” – technologically advanced, but undeniably visceral. Conceptually, Voyeurist has several interrelated meanings, each tying back to the concepts of how we curate ourselves through social media and how that facade masks a lot of what we actually experience in life. The album is a cohesive listening experience with enough layers to provide fans with a fresh take and new favorite track on every spin. Leading up to the album release, fans have been able to discover clips of new songs in exchange for granting camera access through the band’s immersive website, voyeurist.io.

Voyeurist is available for pre-order now, including a deluxe animated vinyl that features a plastic o-card sleeve that activates playback of the jacket’s interlaced video imagery. The band will also embark on a North American headline tour with support from Every Time I Die and Spiritbox in 2022, full list of dates below.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Damn Excuses Hallelujah I’m Pretty Sure I’m Out of Luck and Have No Friends Cycle ft. Ghostemane Thorn (No Oasis) Take A Breath We’re All Gonna Die Numb Pneumonia

Tour dates:

Fri/Feb-18 Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

Sat/Feb-19 Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

Sun/Feb-20 San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

Wed/Feb-23 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Thu/Feb-24 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Fri/Feb-25 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Sat/Feb-26 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Mon/Feb-28 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

Tue/Mar-01 Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theater

Wed/Mar-02 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

Fri/Mar-04 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Sat/Mar-05 Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre

Mon/Mar-07 Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

Tue/Mar-08 Chicago, IL @ Radius

Wed/Mar-09 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

Fri/Mar-11 Toronto, ON @ History

Sat/Mar-12 Cleveland, OH @ Agora

Sun/Mar-13 Wallingford, CT @ The Dome

Mon/Mar-14 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Tue/Mar-15 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Thu/Mar-17 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Fri/Mar-18 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

Sat/Mar-19 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Sun/Mar-20 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Tue/Mar-22 Cincinnati, OH @ ICON

Wed/Mar-23 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

Fri/Mar-25 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle